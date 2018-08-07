And another Dem placeholder gone. Tomorrow is the deadline to get off the ballot! Posted on August 6, 2018 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply Looks like we lost another Dem placeholder today, as the previous count of 10 rises to 11. Tomorrow is the deadline. Dems, if you haven’t gotten off the ballot by tomorrow, you’re stuck with it. (Just sayin’) FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related