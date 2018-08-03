3 more Democrat legislative placeholders bite the dust as deadline to withdraw looms on August 7th

“….and another one gone, and another one gone. Another one bites the dust!”

With 4 days to go until the point of no return, 3 more Democrat Party placeholders have bitten the dust as the deadline to withdraw from being stuck on the ballot looms in 4 days on August 7th. Per my prior post in the matter:

According to the Secretary of State: August 7 Last day for candidates to withdraw nominations from general election – ARSD 5:02:07:05. (SDCL 12-6-55) (Not later than the first Tuesday in August at 5:00 p.m. before the ensuing election) (No registered mail option) Read that here. State Democrats have dropped several people already, including… Hugh Grogan (D13 State Senate – Withdrawn 07/02/2018)

Joan Stamm (D8 House – Withdrawn 07/02/2018)

Mary Leary (D8 House – Withdrawn 07/16/2018)

Brian L Jorgensen (D21 House – Withdrawn 07/09/2018)

Philip Testerman (D23 House – Withdrawn 07/24/2018)

Hank Whitney (D30 House – Withdrawn 06/15/2018, replaced by Karen McGregor)

Angel Staley (D32 House – Withdrawn 06/15/2018, replaced by Bill Knight)

Read that here.

This brings the total to TEN Democrat legislative placeholders, with only 2 replacements.

If you’re a Democrat who was talked into sticking your name out there “until they could find someone good,” your withdrawal must be received in the Secretary of State’s office by Tuesday, or you’re stuck with it. There’s no option to send it in registered mail on that day under state requirements.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...