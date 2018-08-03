3 more Democrat legislative placeholders bite the dust as deadline to withdraw looms on August 7th

“….and another one gone, and another one gone. Another one bites the dust!”
With 4 days to go until the point of no return, 3 more Democrat Party placeholders have bitten the dust as the deadline to withdraw from being stuck on the ballot looms in 4 days on August 7th. Per my prior post in the matter:
According to the Secretary of State:
August 7 Last day for candidates to withdraw nominations from general election – ARSD 5:02:07:05. (SDCL 12-6-55) (Not later than the first Tuesday in August at 5:00 p.m. before the ensuing election) (No registered mail option)
State Democrats have dropped several people already, including…
- Hugh Grogan (D13 State Senate – Withdrawn 07/02/2018)
- Joan Stamm (D8 House – Withdrawn 07/02/2018)
- Mary Leary (D8 House – Withdrawn 07/16/2018)
- Brian L Jorgensen (D21 House – Withdrawn 07/09/2018)
- Philip Testerman (D23 House – Withdrawn 07/24/2018)
- Hank Whitney (D30 House – Withdrawn 06/15/2018, replaced by Karen McGregor)
- Angel Staley (D32 House – Withdrawn 06/15/2018, replaced by Bill Knight)
This brings the total to TEN Democrat legislative placeholders, with only 2 replacements.
If you’re a Democrat who was talked into sticking your name out there “until they could find someone good,” your withdrawal must be received in the Secretary of State’s office by Tuesday, or you’re stuck with it. There’s no option to send it in registered mail on that day under state requirements.
Good news for my campaign in D4, at least temporarily. August 14 is the last day for party central committees to fill vacancies created by candidates who withdrew their nominations. That will be the date when we really know about the race for the two House seats. For now, it’s me and John Mills on the Republican ticket, Jim Chilson on the Democrat ticket and Daryl Root on the Libertarian ticket.
Daryl Root Zero chance
Good news indeed, Mr. Deutsch. Keep fighting for the unborn and fighting against assisted suicide. You’re often in our prayers.
Where do you stand on the death penalty, Fred?
The death penalty for whom? For babies in their mothers’ womb when the mother is unwilling to take responsibility for her actions? For a severely depressed teenager whose parents are so selfish they decide assisted suicide is their ticket to freedom?
Where do you stand? With the party of death, the Democrats.
Fair enough question. In the 2016 session I co-sponsored SB 94 to repeal the death penalty. My position has not changed.
I think the Dems have a terrible strategy about all the placeholders they put on the ballot. The so-called candidates have zero chance of winning, but by having an “opponent” if gives the republicans a chance to raise more funds.