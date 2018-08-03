Shad Olson telling facebook that he’s close to running for Gov. And he’s all out of love for the GOP.

Are you missing ridiculously long press releases? They may be back.
From Facebook, Shad Olson – superfan of former Gordon Howie and Neal Tapio campaign person Shad Olson – is telling Shad’s facebook friends that Shad is about to pull the trigger on a run for Governor, because it sounds like Shad is fed up with SDGOP:
Shad seems to have something against South Dakota Republicans.
Perhaps we could say he’s…. all out of love?
(If we say he’s all out of love, we’ll have to do it with echo enabled, apparently.)
Stay auto-tuned.
we live in a state where it’s perhaps more true than anywhere else in the entire nation, that old fashioned retail politics is unbeatable. get your volunteerism up, run for and win lesser public office, serve well, step up to the state house, then to the state senate, then party leadership, and THEN look at the governors race. this state has proven time and time again that efforts to short circuit and circumvent the system just don’t work. if you can’t follow the tried and true path in one of the two major parties, you’re pretty well screwed in south dakota.
Or you can croon the musical stylings of an Australian soft-rock duo.
if you do it well, that’s not a minor thing at all. no sir.
Don’t you mean step down to state house? In your state the average mayor makes more than your state legislators. Your legislators make in some cases even less than city councilmen. So you are asking people to ” step up ” to a position that pays them less than the local office and requires many of them to travel several hours to commute to the capital? You get what you pay for South Dakota does not value its legislators So you get what you can attract with the embarrassing amount of funding your state has authorized for its legislators.
actually becoming mayor is about 100 times less likely than winning a council seat even after you’ve made the council win your initial step. becoming a governor is 100 times harder than winning a house seat. becoming a mayor or governor is 1000 times harder if you make that your first ever run for elective office. I didn’t put ‘mayor’ lower than ‘state lawmaker’ and i wasn’t talking about pay grades at all.
Shad should audition for “The Voice.” He probably wouldn’t get any chair turns, but his odds would be far better than getting elected Governor.
The Tapio wing is coming out against Noem. Shad saw tapio get 24% of the GOP primary and will now try to ride the anti Islam wave in the general which will be interesting.
Shad is articulate if not a boob.
I hope he runs an all out social media campaign featuring his voice.
What he really wants is Kristi Noem to come to him and say, “Don’t run Shad. I’ll give you a nice cushy government job when I win.” He’s making his play to go on the dole.
They called Fitzgerald. That’s why shad thinks “Why not call Shad too?” Ravnsborg will win regardless. So will noem. Don’t call him.
Shad knows this because he was a big Fitzgerald supporter. Not big enough to be a delegate and vote for him but big enough to support him from his couch.
Coward.
Shad and Fitz teaming up. Interesting.
Who does shad tap for LG? Tapio?
Teupel I heard
“Vastly under estimating my chances…..” hahahahahaha!
I had the same laugh!! Puts feelers out, a few say “oh, good idea” and if he’s anything like Stacey, the comments during the election will be “SO many people asked me to run, I just had to!” SMH…
Shad says he wants to run after the lawsuit is filed because he knows the Constitution Party won’t get to certify any candidates. Perfect for Shad- he can say he ran for Governor and then cry on Facebook for the next 3 months how the “establishment” kept him off the ballot. Shad is a chode a$$ punk.
Shad, the voters up and down Main St. will be asking:
Why would you do that?
What would you hope to gain?
How is that best for South Dakota?
Kristi Noem is going to be our next Governor. Why would you further alienate yourself?
Well said Jeff.
Exactly. The idea that any of these candidates have a chance is silly. GOP candidates win 100% of races. Sieler is their best recruit. He loses by 15%
Shad played his cards way too soon! Dan Lederman’s response to the rumors Shad was spreading was absolutely brilliant. Shad’s leaking of his plans gave Dan a heads up and Dan sued. At least that’s how it appears. And Dan won. Big.
I am fair certain Lederman doesn’t think about Shad Olson at all.
Dan approaches random people and random events and asks why Shad Olson doesn’t like him. But don’t let that get around.
Shad Olson is a big deal.
Shad sounds like a slightly more sober Lou Reed.
Was Shad the news guy that was fired by a couple different stations
Shad has delusions of grandeur. He’s a big deal in his own mind and amongst 12 other delusional friends.
Said almost the same thing above before a reading this post. Spot-on!
We are so lost without him
welcome shad. give it hell sir. do your best. i think anyone who gets others to take on hopeless runs for high office again and again should absolutely try it themselves.
Will Shad pay us to run his campaign into the ground like Tapio paid Shad to do?
I’ve often wondered if Tapio paid Shad per word in a press release. Why were they so lengthy?
We need more political party options out there. Competition is good for all of us. Give em Hell Shad!