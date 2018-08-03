Shad Olson telling facebook that he’s close to running for Gov. And he’s all out of love for the GOP.

Are you missing ridiculously long press releases? They may be back.

From Facebook, Shad Olson – superfan of former Gordon Howie and Neal Tapio campaign person Shad Olson – is telling Shad’s facebook friends that Shad is about to pull the trigger on a run for Governor, because it sounds like Shad is fed up with SDGOP:

Shad seems to have something against South Dakota Republicans.

Perhaps we could say he’s…. all out of love?

(If we say he’s all out of love, we’ll have to do it with echo enabled, apparently.)

Stay auto-tuned.

