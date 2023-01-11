Another Secretary of State Employee identified.

From my spies, it looks like another Secretary of State Employee has been identified. Adam Miller, formerly of Canton is noted as having taken a job in Pierre to fill one of the many empty spaces in the Secretary of State’s Office, at a salary of $42,500:

Miller had served as a Senate Republican Intern in 2021..

..and according to his Facebook, he apparently likes US Senator Mike Rounds and Libertarian candidates for President.

Stay tuned for more..