From my spies, it looks like another Secretary of State Employee has been identified. Adam Miller, formerly of Canton is noted as having taken a job in Pierre to fill one of the many empty spaces in the Secretary of State’s Office, at a salary of $42,500:
Miller had served as a Senate Republican Intern in 2021..
..and according to his Facebook, he apparently likes US Senator Mike Rounds and Libertarian candidates for President.
Stay tuned for more..
5 thoughts on “Another Secretary of State Employee identified.”
A libertarian with zero experience, good luck with surrounding herself with political hacks that don’t know anything about the office.
He’s been on staff since before the new SoS came on board.
so many getting fired and hired it is hard to tell.
I think he was a Thune guy and Barnett hired him.
What could possibly go wrong in 2024?