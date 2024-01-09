From Facebook:
Apparently, every story about Toby Doeden ‘exploraring’ a run for Congress is an attack.
He seems to be pretty easily triggered. It’s going to be one of those campaigns.
One thought on “Apparently, stories about ‘exploraring’ a run for Congress are attacks. It’s going to be one of those campaigns.”
I don’t know Doeden…never heard of him, but when he characterizes Dusty Johnson as a turncoat and a RINO, that tells me all I need to know about his veracity. I doubt that he’ll fare half as well as other Johnson opponents have.