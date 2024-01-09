Gov. Noem Streamlines State Government

Creates the Bureau of Human Resources and Administration

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem streamlined state government by signing Executive Reorganization Order 2024-01, which creates the Bureau of Human Resources and Administration (BHRA).

“Cutting unnecessary government red tape makes state government more accessible for the people of South Dakota,” said Governor Noem. “By combining two bureaus, we are streamlining procedures and prioritizing the core functions of state government.”

This EO creates BHRA by merging the Department of Human Resources and the Department of Administration.

Darin Seeley will serve as Commissioner of Human Resources and Administration. You can learn more about BHRA here.

###