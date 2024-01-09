Thune: Southern Border Security Package Must Include Reforms to Asylum, Parole Systems

“Republicans will not sign off on cosmetic measures or superficial tweaks. We owe the American people a secure border – and we will not agree to anything less than real reforms.”

Click here or on the picture above to watch the video.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today spoke on the Senate floor about the worsening national security and humanitarian crisis at the southern border. Thune noted that a border security package must include reforms to the asylum and parole systems in order to reverse some of President Biden’s failed policies that have fueled three successive record-breaking years of illegal immigration.