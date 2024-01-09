Thune: Southern Border Security Package Must Include Reforms to Asylum, Parole Systems
“Republicans will not sign off on cosmetic measures or superficial tweaks. We owe the American people a secure border – and we will not agree to anything less than real reforms.”
Click here or on the picture above to watch the video.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today spoke on the Senate floor about the worsening national security and humanitarian crisis at the southern border. Thune noted that a border security package must include reforms to the asylum and parole systems in order to reverse some of President Biden’s failed policies that have fueled three successive record-breaking years of illegal immigration.
One thought on “Thune: Southern Border Security Package Must Include Reforms to Asylum, Parole Systems”
In late October 2023, Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas published a 783-word letter in the Washington Post entitled “Congress must bring our border security into the 21st century.” That letter lays out a professional description of the situation at the southern border with all its complications. It includes how most fentanyl is smuggled through Ports of Entry. That letter provides comprehensive strategy and funding estimates to increase enforcement at the border — for blocking migrants who are ineligible for protection under our laws. It also re-examines lawful pathways and acceleration of work permits. Homeland Security needs funding to add more Border Patrol agents in order to meet Mayorkas’ many goals. That letter of his should be the starting basis for congressional review and for reporting to the public. National Guard deployments and photo ops of congress members at the border are not helpful in improving the situation. It is Congress that must finally deal with these issues.