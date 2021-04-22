Argus: Herseth Sandlin not taking a federal judgeship

This was an interesting development with one of our state’s last Democrat elected officials. Former Congresswoman Stephanie Herseth Sandlin is NOT going to take a position on the federal bench:
President Stephanie Herseth Sandlin is staying at Augustana University.
and..
“My place is at Augustana,” she said in a statement. “I have indicated to the White House that I do not wish to be further considered for or appointed to the federal bench.”
The biggest takeaway is that by skipping a judgeship, it leaves her in play in the future for running for office.
Or the biggest takeaway is she would not have gotten a nomination so I’ll issue a press release saying I won’t take what I wasn’t going to receive. Brilliant.
The federal judiciary’s gain is Augustana’s loss.