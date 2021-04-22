Johnson: I Am Opposed to D.C. Statehood, But Not Suffrage

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-SD) spoke on the U.S. House floor today in support of his bill, the D.C.-Maryland Reunion Act, a proposal that would merge the residential portions of the district with Maryland. Johnson opposed H.R. 51, legislation Democrats passed today to provide D.C. with statehood and full voting representation in Congress.

Click here to watch the full clip.