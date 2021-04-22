Johnson: I Am Opposed to D.C. Statehood, But Not Suffrage
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-SD) spoke on the U.S. House floor today in support of his bill, the D.C.-Maryland Reunion Act, a proposal that would merge the residential portions of the district with Maryland. Johnson opposed H.R. 51, legislation Democrats passed today to provide D.C. with statehood and full voting representation in Congress.
6 thoughts on “Johnson: I Am Opposed to D.C. Statehood, But Not Suffrage”
Why should DC not have statehood? I am sure they find it ironic when a small state Congressman speaks in opposition to their being granted statehood.
Their population is similar to the four smallest states in the country, so is it just because they’re liberal in their voting? If they were 80 percent white and voted Republican, would we view it the same way?
Of course they wouldn’t, which is why Rep. Johnson has to contort himself into an even more unpopular position. Arguing for a governmental solution that goes against the will of the people in Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. is unbelievably arrogant and self-righteous. In keeping with his MO, but most people find that sort of thing off-putting.
Because the founders specifically made them not part of a state. They would not have ever come into existence in the first place.
The founders vision has been changed so many times, this isn’t a reason to deny representation for that population. I’ve heard this argument before, and it is not practical, do we still not want women to vote, do we want the second place in the election to be the VP, that was the founders vision? Just say the quiet part out loud, that is okay now, we don’t want more Dems. We have admitted gerymandering is the same reason, why not just admit to reality, it is a more solid argument than “founders vision “.
Why not be honest instead of stating the party line. Republicans do not want DC to be a state because it is heavily democratic. Just be honest for a change.
Very good point Representative Johnson.
Republicans do not want DC to be a state because it is Democratic.
Democrats want DC to be a state because, and only because, it is Democratic.