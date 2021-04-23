Democrat Party vetting candidates for their “second choice” for federal judge.

This was just posted to the South Dakota Democrat Party’s website:
South Dakota Democratic Party accepting applications for U.S. District Judge appointment
For immediate release
Contact: Randy Seiler, Chair
SIOUX FALLS, SD (April 22, 2021) The South Dakota Democratic Party is accepting applications for the position of United States Judge for the District of South Dakota that will be vacated by Justice Jeffrey Viken. Augustana University President Stephanie Herseth-Sandlin has announced she will not seek a federal bench nomination.
“We will move with both great care and expediency to offer insight and to recommend a potential nominee to fill the upcoming judicial vacancy that the Biden administration will fill,” said Chair Randy Seiler. “We thank President Herseth-Sandlin for her consideration and respect her commitment to the work of Augustana University.”
Chairman Seiler announced that he has assembled a committee to review applications and make the recommendation to the Biden administration. The committee is a diverse group committed to submitting the best nominee for the job.
“This is a very important position and a big decision. We will take every step to ensure a qualified candidate is submitted. We don’t take these appointments lightly,” said Seiler.
Along with chairman Seiler, the committee will include:
- Julian Beaudion, state law enforcement officer and Director of the SD African American History Museum
- Neil Fulton, former federal public defender
- Nikki Gronli, Democratic Party Vice Chair
- Troy Heinert, South Dakota State Senator
- Brendan Johnson, Attorney, and former U.S. Attorney for the District of South Dakota
- Peri Pourier, South Dakota State Representative
Applicants need to submit their resume by 5:00 PM (MT) on Friday, May 7, 2021. Qualified applicants can apply by emailing a cover letter and resume to [email protected]. Anyone who has previously sent a resume need not resubmit their application and will be considered for the nomination.
Please direct questions to Chair Randy Seiler via email at [email protected] or by phone at (605) 222-8877.
The selection of these positions had in the past at least had the appearance of being a semi-official function of office for the federal delegation making recommendations.
But since Democrats are unable to elect anyone, this appears to have been turned over entirely part and parcel to the Democrat party as a political function as chosen by Democrat Party leadership.
Of course, Democrats had to make it weird as well, by announcing as part of their RFP that anyone applying is their “second choice” after Stephanie Herseth Sandlin took a pass on the position.
What are your thoughts?
10 thoughts on “Democrat Party vetting candidates for their “second choice” for federal judge.”
So neither Brendan nor Neil want the seat? I guess that confirms Brendan’s interests lie elsewhere.
I think the SD supreme court is going to be very busy in the coming years.
Wonder how many promises have to get made to the committee to be nominated. This is way too political.
I’d have thought Fulton’s credentials would have been Rounds Chief of Staff so it looked bipartisan.
6 to 1… hardly bipartisan
Thoughts are Herseth was not crazy left so she was not qualified
But at least 20 years later Herseth is a member of the federal bar….
No, this is great! More state Dem party chairs should do this. Especially in places like in New York, California, Massachusetts, Vermont etc. Equality and woke social justice demands an open application process, not something a few Senators control.
How about it Shumer, Warren, Sanders . . . ??
3 words. R. Shawn. Tornow.
Is Herseth passing a sign she is running for governor or going to make more money?