This morning 2018 GOP Congressional primary candidate Neal Tapio is on Facebook attacking Congressman Dusty Johnson for no particular reason. As well as deriding those who worked to get Johnson elected as “brainwashed teenage staffers”
Attention brainwashed teenage staffers that work for Rep. Half Dusty (and the fully grown staffers that work for Sen. Thune and Rounds.)
Your bosses have no courage.
Just because Dusty volunteered as your camp counselor doesn’t make him a political leader.
More Neal Tapio name-calling because Dusty sent him away like a scalded dog with the assistance of those “brainwashed teenage staffers,” as they helped the now congressman kick his tail on a nearly 2-1 basis.
Now, Neal didn’t do himself any favors when he raged at an interfaith group at the State Capitol at the onset of the campaign. And claiming that he would win if there was a terrorist attack before the primary didn’t do his campaign a lot of good either.
But as the villain always declared on Scooby Doo – If it hadn’t been for those meddling kids…
10 thoughts on “Neal Tapio on Facebook basically saying “If it hadn’t been for those meddling kids…””
Delusional
Dusty was a pretty great camp counselor though…
OUCH
I’m willing to bet most parents would encourage their kids to look to Dusty as a role model over Tapio.
I don’t know anyone who outworks Dusty. That said kudos to anyone working in the same room with ding bat Fancy Nancy who wants to be called an “It” . He She It
Dusty is smart and capable. Surprised Neal took time away from Sancho Panza and tilting at muslim windmills long enough to post this garbage.
Hey kids! Get off my lawn!
Here is how I viewed the 2018 congressional primary candidates:
Krebs: What do you want to hear?
Tapio: Bat$#!+ crazy scary
Johnson: Moderate
Dusty was just a safe choice.
That tells me Dusty wins all day every day.
If a Spencer Gosch or a Scott Odenbach ran Dusty would have legitimate conservative competition. They might not win but they would be taken seriously.
Dusty also provides the best constituent interaction of any elected official in the USA.
Funny to see a single, childless, middle-aged, xenophobic grifter lecture on being a grown-up. And to question the courage of a man who took on one sitting senator and then the Senate majority leader is equally laughable.