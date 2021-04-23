Candidate for Governor says facebook claim that “ET’s living & working with government,” and “AIDS being injected through Vaccines” is “thought provoking”

Former, current, and perpetual candidate for Governor Lora Hubbel is back for a weekend dose of wackiness, as she posts a video…

So, after she takes to facebook to declare she’s running for Governor, Lora Hubbel directly states that a facebook video making claims from an alleged “MIB Whistleblower” over “ET’s living & working with government,” and that “AIDS being injected through Vaccines” is “thought provoking?”

Not sure what you do with that..