KELO AM asks Tapio about statement claiming terrorist attack will deliver nomination. Posted on April 7, 2018 by Pat Powers — 60 Comments ↓ From facebook. Story up on KELO Radio here. Apparently candidate for Congress Neal Tapio was discussing some strategy on how he was going to win. And it involved looking for another terrorist attack on US Soil to deliver the nomination. http://dakotawarcollege.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Dear-Todd-Epp-First-I-would-like-to-thank-the-person-who-secretly-recorded....mp3
Tapio is correct.
1) Islam is a dangerous political system based on an ideology of violence and hatred.
2) Continued Islamic terrorist attacks in American soil will strengthen the political positions of those politicians who rightly identify Islam as our enemy and antithetical to our way of life.
He’s scary.
He actually followed through with his events schedule that he talks about.
“With events in Watertown, Sioux Falls, Rapid City and Aberdeen Tuesday…”
Whoever taped Tapio views hoped to hurt his campaign. Someone hopes to hurt Tapio’s campaign because they view him as a threat. Tapio is a threat because he is performing better than anyone expected.
Tapio is a threat to innocent people that are and will pay a price for his Bigotry. He will get crushed in the primary and will be reduced to joining used care salesman Ron Branster from St. Cloud with their opinions being sold as facts to those who buy into the fearmongering crap road show with a collection jar.
If a candidate thinks that their actual views shouldn’t be broadcast because it would hurt their campaign, they should not be running for office.
This audio shows Tapio openly rooting for a terrorist attack because he believes it will pay political dividends for him.
I know that we often say that we’re disgusted with the state of politics, but Tapio rooting for a terrorist attack is absolutely beyond the pale
Didn’t Mitch Krebs work for KELO?
KSFY
Was Mitch working with Epp when Epp was with KSFY?
Neal Tapio is a pathetically self-important deluded fruitcake. The only “threat” he poses is to bring more embarrassment to South Dakota than Steve King does to Iowa.
He is an embarrassment to Watertown.
i think the only person feeling a threat from tapio is the krebs campaign because they are both doubling down on a guess about how big the not-dusty vote is, they are both catering to it and will split it with virtually no plan to reach for the middle. krebs needed a larry pressler or something to cut the dusty vote but that isn’t happening. voters wanting dusty who can’t have him are likely to go to krebs or the judge. just a gutcheck but I feel good on this one.
It’s Dusty that will leave Tapio in the Dust.
Tampa girl married her rapist at 11 years old. http://www.wtsp.com/article/news/local/tampa-girl-married-her-rapist-at-11-years-old/450996398
Child Brides to my knowledge are still legal in Florida. Probably in other states too
Missouri has a serious problem too:
Tara brings up a great point with child brides in how these Xenophobes are so focused on scapegoating Muslims and other groups for problems that they fail to see we have the same issues and actually far more to be dealt with right in front of them in our own country, states, counties and communities. Fear seems to unfortunately be an easy sell.
Wed. April 11th.
Will the women that were child brides from Florida and Missouri be there too?
Florida officials should be arrested by allowing to rape children.
So let me get this straight. Tapio is suggesting that his biggest chance at a “win” is if we have another terrorist attack on US soil. This suggests Tapio is counting on multiple things to win this election: 1) Those serving in Congress should be well-versed in Islamic militantism above all other competencies, 2) Understanding the Koran is more important than understanding the Constitution, 3) All voters are more concerned about Islamic militantism than all other topics.
The real story here is that somebody secretly taped Tapio with the intention of using it against him, probably Krebs.
Using it against him? Like how?
No, Shad. The real story is that a major party candidate for US Congress has built his campaign plan around a terrorist strike on innocent Americans.
Nice try shifting blame though. Ha! Old Shifty Shad…up to his usual antics of covering for Taliban Tapio.
Do you think these knuckleheads are desperate and crazy enough to stage an incident and make it look like it was done by some Islamic terrorist? With these Domestic Radical Extremists these days getting busted with grenade launchers, a weapons cache, drugs, bombing, shooting people and taking over Federal facilities it makes one wonder.
No, it really doesn’t.
I’m a Dusty supporter all the way, but Tapio is ABSOLUTELY AND UNDENIABLY AND UNAPOLOGETICALLY 100% CORRECT AND FACTUL IN HIS STATEMENTS ABOUT ISLAMIC TERROR. If you disagree, look up Sharia law. It doesn’t take much. It’s the biggest threat to our way of life and the way it’s spreading, there will he more Muslims than Christians by 2030. This is their jihad. SOUTH DAKOTA, WE ARE SITTING HERE AS WE SPEAK MAKING THE SAME MISTAKE UK, SWEDEN, AUSTRALIA, AND RUSSIA MADE. IF WE CONTINUE TO IGNORE ISLAMIC TERRORISM, THERE WILL BE NO ONE LEFT TO SPEAK AGAINST IT BY THE TIME IT REACHES US. ISLAM IS A WICKED ANF EVIL IDEOLOGY AND TAPIO IS THE ONLY ONE WITH THE BALLS TO SAY ANYTHING ABOUT. SO WITH THAT NOTE, NUT UP OR SHUT UP.
Literally everything he is saying is proven 100% by the comments on this post. He didn’t say he was hoping for a terrorist attack, he implies that there will be. And just you people wait until he’s correct, because statistically if things keep up the same way they’ve been the past 16 years, there’s about a 100% chance of another terror attack on the US.
bull crap. he’s hoping, hopeful. i have never heard, in real life, such a cynical and delusional campaign strategy; it’s right out of “a face in the crowd.” my god. “trump effect?” there is a trump-effect, but so far it really only works for trump.
So you want Tapio to be politically correct?
that’s a laugh. planning for how a terrorist attack will benefit your effort is very different that striking a blow against political correctness. and every time i’ve heard the two or three times in a speech where he’s the only candidate who has read the koran, i have to wonder how much, because i note that people who hate the bible and claim to know it use the same tired cherry-picked verses.
frankly, i’ve tried to read the koran, and it’s almost as hard to stay interested in as any al gore book.
No, Shad. Wrong again. Taliban Tapio says all he “needs” is a terrorist attack. He NEEDS a terrorist attack on innocent Americans, so that he can capitalize politically. Nothing more than a calculating, self serving politician.
#talibantapio #shiftyshad #swampcreatures
He didn’t say he needs another terrorist attack, he said all that would have to happen is another one. Since it is not a matter of “if” but “when” the next attack will occur, apparently he figures there’s a good chance it will happen before June. Terrorist attacks are like tornadoes and earthquakes. They are going to happen. He just thinks there’s going to be one before the primary.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZMeYWfcUvUw Tapio is warning us. It’s to late for Sweden. Get over wanting Tapio to be politically correct and get your heads out of the sand.
On CSPAN tonight, a forum recorded last Tuesday, at the US Institute for Peace in Washington DC, on the subject of Islamic extremism.
The participants were:
Sarhang Hamasaeed, The Director of the Middle East Peace Program at the US Institute for Peace
Bayan Sami Abdul Rahman, the Kurdistan Regional Government Representative to the US
Fared Yasseem, the Iraqi Ambassador to the US.
These three fear-mongering Islamophobic bigots are going on and on about the dangers of Islamic extremism and how it is essential for the US to remain engaged in Iraq and Syria or all hell is going to break loose. ISIS will have a resurgence. The Iraqi forces have already sustained a 30% casualty rate. They need US assistance in order to rebuild.
Nothing to see here folks, it’s all a figment of Tapio’s imagination.
i viewed a different cspan program, with professor karl waller of the u-s navy war college, about counter-terrorism strategies. the first and foremost strategy is NOT TO MAKE ALL OF ISLAM THE ENEMY. christianity is very different from the other religions, in the reliance on god as the provider, and we as the stewards and servants of all creation. yet fundamentalist christianity is ready to take up arms and go straight at the heathen to kill them. the u-s naval war college strategy one is a good one. identify, counter, attack and eliminate the terror groups for their own sins. this is why the sd legislature said no to the anti-islam resolutions time and again.
I question who leaked this to KELO radio to try to embarrass Neal. Seems it would be someone feeling the pressure from Tapio gaining momentum and bringing all the Trump voters home.
let’s truly examine this race. Dusty is not in elected office. Neil is. Dusty has long and positive track records in private and public sector and in elected and appointed office. Neil attacks Dusty as a typical politician. Neil is articulate yet hasn’t offered any meaningful results in the State senate. Dusty isn’t hoping or needing a terrorist attack will turn the tide.
7:19. And, if you spelt Neal’s name correctly you might find your thoughts to be taken more seriously.
Tara have you ever considered starting your own blog? You would be very good at it.
Thanks, but no thanks. This is more fun.
tara, i will state, as calmly, concisely and clearly as possible, what is wrong with candidate neal tapio. parts of his message are the right message, other parts are not the right message; the whole overall message he brings is assembled poorly for greatest short term political yield and no hope of long-term results because his ability to deliver is not established. his over-use of the trump connection belies an actual naivete about local politics which he won’t overcome either. the republican party has a huge problem in donald trump, in that trump is for trump. how trump WON the white house and evaded destruction by the national press is embedded in the fiber of who trump is and how strong his brand is and how long he can personally withstand political damage. nothing about trump is transferable to another human being because no other human being is trump. for tapio to BE donald trump, he would have to already have the personal history of a denny sanford established very publicly. he does not. many people can sense the foundational weakness of his campaign, which cannot be saved by merely having the best stand on islamic terror, and many people are merely hoping to ride out this primary season as quietly as possible as they look at dusty johnson and the democrat judge in the fall.
or i could be wrong about everything. have a great day.
It’s kind of nice to have an outsider shake things up a little bit. Maybe more people will pay attention and take an interest in politics. Trump is getting people to pay attention with his entertaining style.
Watching the news reports early this morning, the gas attack on the Syrian city of Douma, which has been identified as an enclave of The Army of Islam, which was why it was the target.
And listening to commentary about how the people of Iraq and Syria will welcome anybody, American or Russian, who will assist them in the fight against radical Islam. They would rather be ruled by Russia than Islam.
I don’t get a sense that the rest of the population there really cares how many juvenile human shields were killed in Douma.
Sen. Tapio speaks continually about Muslims. It’s in part a method of distraction. Someone ask him if he believes all Catholics are going to Hell, because he does. His church, at which his Dad (Rev. Ed Tapio) preached, believes and teaches that blasphemy to children. The Apostolic Lutheran Church has been accused of horrendous cult-like acts against it’s followers. Judge yourself before you judge others, sinner!!
Quite strict, but I didn’t read anywhere that they practice sexual mutilation, stoning and oppressing women for not being obedient. How about being a gay Muslim? Sorry I would rather attend BYU or an apostolic church.
Stop the presses….
Neal Tapio captured on tape, giving another direct, honest and transparent, if inelegantly phrased answer to a direct question. The horror. One can see immediately how horrendously offensive this audio is to the normal politispeak of the outmoded establishment illiterati. God and honest men please save us from the Tupperware stupidity of the focus group generational pablum that has dominated and ruined the nation for 40 years. You mediocre twits willing to conceal truth and applaud ignorance to perpetuate political power at any cost. Shameful.
A few points.
Neal Tapio is not implying a hope for a terrorist attack. Morons. No one outside the intellectually dishonest opportunism of his mainstream RINO opponents and their sycophantic obsequious fan clubs would be so dishonorably malevolent as to want someone to believe otherwise. You are dismissed.
Neal is laying out in gallingly realistic fashion, the truth of the threat of Islamic jihad and the politically facilitated stealth invasion of the peaceful west by the most intolerant and brutishly applied ideology in the history of the world.
He’s talking openly about the preparation required to effectively communicate the full scope of that threat, both for the globalist sabotage that it represents and for the complex webwork of corporations, charity organizations and political factions that are using the Muslim diaspora to enrich themselves and to justify full implementation of a less free society where laws abound and truth speakers are silenced, mocked, jeered and marginalized by allegations of racism and media smear. Case in point. Guilty, all.
It’s the humble man alone who realizes the size of that task and acknowledges the need to hone a message that the public can fully understand and absorb. It takes time and study. Knowing him as I do, I can unequivocally tell you that Neal is both genuinely humble and meticulously prepared to lead this conversation. Only the foolish and the blind would attempt to use those truths to damage someone wiling to speak boldly the most unpopular and dangerous truth of the present moment in history. Cowardice is always fashionable until it becomes untenable folly destined for the ignominy of history. Neville Chamberlain could tell you.
Rich irony it is that acknowledging the likelihood of future attacks is somehow an unpardonable sin of public commission while supporting the very policies of incremental societal surrender that have swamped Sweden, Germany, Britain, Belgium and France beneath the turmoil and dreck of Islamic refusal to assimilate to peaceful culture is somehow reasonable and sane. That those events, complete with gang rapes on city sidewalks and random stabbings and slashings without motive are playing out in real time even as people debate frivolously the do’s and don’t’s of preventing similar destruction and disharmony on American soil is all the proof necessary of the lunacy that crafted and fostered the refugee wave and is now directing it against the demography of democracies around the world. What a useful destructive and transformational tool.
Slamming the door to these spores of sleeper cell inculcation and further terrorist disaster is just common sense or should be. Just as in the pre-Poland Nazi era of 1926-1939, the pacifists mock and flog those with the foresight to understand the consequences of ignoring an obvious and growing danger, while the prophets and seers of the world as it is are misunderstood, derided, scorned and attacked.
Until September of 1939, Winston Churchill was considered a senile and eccentric old fool whose political career lay on the ash heap of ‘Peace at any Price,’ in Britain. If he were alive today, the great old man would tell you that there is tremendous personal cost for speaking the truth long before being proven right by present events. Advocating prudent action as matter of prevention is no more wrong than acknowledging that doing the right thing at any price and speaking the truth boldly to a starving electorate also happen to be sound and effective strategies to win the public confidence. More uncomfortable truth for defenders of the swamp.
And since I’m blamed and credited for reply, regardless of whether I ever contribute to these pantomimes of verbal futility…
Throw me in that there briar patch….please.
So who was taping Neal?
And why is your comment so long?
Shad Sweety is there a page 2, 4 and 4 coming to continue your rambling? How unprofessional coming from a political campaign for congress.
You missed a comma, Sweetie.
Heaving breath mints from a podium during a speech decrying the evils of soda pop is ‘professional.’ But being thoroughly literate and sardonic is icky bad. Got it.
No wonder the clandestine Stasi reconnaissance squads are out in force.
Wink.
I am sorry about that comma. After reading what Shad posted I trembled with fear from such a scary outlook of the world. Luckily I have my medical alert.
He had notes and stood from the podium. Hack.
Great try on trying to defuse this private and and secrete conversation. What else can you do for South Dakota? Stacey Jr. you have not shared your delusional plans for doing right by South Dakota except for fanning the flames of fear, which already exists, and a true lack of knowledge of the 9 Million issues that have to be addressed.
Tear down, throw granades and never be held accountable. Guess who came up with that playbook? A sad sad little man who is part of a pathetic group that is now considered more fringe then the Dems. We all pity you and will pray for you.
Shad can you sink any lower?
Pity, please, we don’t need your pity. You don’t think there are independent free-thinkers who do their own research? Have you heard anything about what’s taking place in London? There are acid attacks daily, and recently 5 stabbings in one day. The pathetic group you speak of is coming together because we are aware of the dangers Islam brings. Tapio and Shad are voices for people like me whose voice means nothing to anyone in Pierre.
Are you familiar with 120decibels? They’re a group of European women standing against migrant rape, FGM, forced marriages and murder… all the liberties once free women have been stripped of. Heard of the gay communities leaving areas they once called home because they are not so welcomed by migrants? You must be so ignorant to think SD communities could not be facing these same issues if refugee resettlement and chain migration continues.
Is Trump-Russia at the top of your 9 million issues that need to be addressed? Or, would priority be that Facebook is scrubbing your information, selling it, and manipulating you? Break free. Me and many others think open borders is going to bring us real trouble, just like we see in Europe…well some of us are looking, others, like you, are afraid to see the truth.