Argus Leader late night claim of “Ravnsborg impeachment” seems to be getting shot down quickly by state officials, other media

Later last evening there was a story filed at the Argus Leader which breathlessly seems to claim that there’s a mysterious movement afoot to impeach the Attorney General for the auto accident that’s been under review for the past number of months:

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg could face an unprecedented impeachment hearing in the House of Representatives following criminal charges filed against him last week, the Argus Leader has confirmed. The development comes four days after the Hyde County States Attorney’s Office announced it would not pursue felony charges against Ravnsborg alleging criminal culpability in the death of Joe Boever, 55, of Highmore, who was walking along Highway 14 on Sept. 12 when he was struck. Instead, Ravnsborg will face three separate misdemeanor traffic charges in court for careless driving and distracted driving. And multiple GOP leaders in Pierre confirmed Sunday night that members are actively discussing potential impeachment of Ravnsborg.

The problem with the story? At least according to other sources, it’s unclear where any of it’s coming from:

“This report is false. This has nothing to do with our office,” senior policy advisor Maggie Seidel told KELOLAND News. Asked whether the governor had any knowledge whether House Republicans were discussing impeachment, Seidel replied, “I’d suggest you talk to the House members.” House Speaker Spencer Gosch told KELOLAND News later Sunday night, “At this point in time, no conversations have been had.”

Keep watching…