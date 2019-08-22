Argus Leader weighs in with their take on @sodakdems Federal Elections Commission audit

This morning, buried around page 5 of the dead tree edition of the Argus Leader, reporter Lisa Kazcke provides her story on the Democrat party campaign finance report scandal under former Dem Party chair Ann Tornberg:
The SDDP didn’t return the Argus Leader’s request for comment. Ann Tornberg, the SDDP chair who oversaw the party during 2015 and 2016, no longer holds that position.
The SDDP understated $2.5 million in disbursements by not disclosing money transfers to the Democratic National Committee on its financial reports during the two years, according to the audit. The SDDP responded to the audit that the party “overlooked filing procedures and required better training on reporting to the Federal Election Commission,” according to the audit.
“SDDP added that there was no intent to understate disbursements on the original reports filed,” the audit states.
Not an unprecedented finding by the FEC. The last paragraph from the Argus article: “The South Dakota Republican Party has also come under the federal agency’s scrutiny in the past. An audit of the state Republicans Party’s finances during the 2003-2004 election cycle found it understated its receipts by $339,000 and understated its disbursements by $346,000, according to the FEC.”
I said something along those lines in another post on this subject… I get trying to milk some mileage out of this story, but 6 posts?
Way to obfuscate the discussion. I guess Pat doesn’t want this condensed down to a couple of articles so it looks way worse than what it actually is.
Mom… Mom, look. Look, Mom Mom. Are you looking, Mom Mom? Look! Look, Mom! Mom! MOOOOMMMMMMM! Look, Mom! Mom! Look! Mom! MOM! MOMOMOMOMOMOMOMOMMOOM…
Each one is an individual post. Such as my post on what they filed in may is only related to the document entered into evidence by the FEC.
Obviously, there’s a lot of material to cover, and it doesn’t all come at once. And it must be of some interest, since several of the more liberal commenters are complaining about it.
There’s really not that much to it – “Oops! My bad!” accounting with the Hillary pass-through, and the rest is pocket change for a state party. Accountability is important – the SDDP should be popped for not getting their crap together, but really this is you blowing more smoke than there is any actual fire.
I’d be happy to talk about wtf Hillary was doing shoving money through the states to skirt donation caps, and I’d also be happy to talk about why the SDDP can’t quite manage to balance a checkbook.
Far as I can see, that’s two posts, not 6. But go ahead and act like a teenage boy getting it for the first time. Spray it everywhere, and pretend that’s how it’s supposed to go.
If I didn’t do separate posts, otherwise I would find myself re-writing the same post all day long
But… uh… that’s exactly what you’re doing. Idgaf, it’s your blog. Have at it, but meaningful discussion is off the table on this.
Did Gear-Up or EB5 ever get six posts here?
I had similar thoughts, but it had to do with getting just one post about… Thune’s support for Red Flag laws, Noem ranked in the top ten most unpopular governors reported by Morning Consult and Johnson’s vote against securing our southern border. SMH!!
Lots of Dem-splainin’ going on here. Don’t recall Republicans laundered millions for Hillary Clinton.
They were too busy laundering Russian money through the NRA. Everyone needs to really quit acting like this is a partisan issue. This is SOP for both political parties because of how corrupt our campaign finance laws are.
This right here. Get the damn shady money out of politics. This is going to take grassroots on BOTH sides. I hold out little hope unless Bernie or Libby gets the nod… and even then, it’s a loooooooooooooooooongshot.