Argus: Stehly rejects not one, but 2 judges for recount board, including former SD Supreme court justice.

What was I saying about Stehly rejecting Jesus Christ himself to drag this election out? Hot off the press from Joe Sneve:

Sioux Falls Board of Ethics chairman and former Argus Leader executive editor Jack Marsh, nominated by Greco on Monday, was the first to get the thumbs down from Stehly. On Tuesday, Greco’s nominations of former Supreme Court justice Glen Severson and longtime Second Circuit Court judge Joseph Neiles were nixed by the candidate. and.. Jensen said Stehly’s decision to reject three nominations made by the city clerk to the recount board is hard to understand.

Read the entire story here.

Another day, a few more dollars of paycheck. Watch this continue to drag on.