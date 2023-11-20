Attorney General: Draft Explanation Released For Initiated Measure Submitted by Rapid City Man
PIERRE, S.D. – An explanation for a draft initiated measure, proposed by Emmett Reistroffer of Rapid City, that would legalize recreational marijuana and create dual-use licenses for medical marijuana dispensaries, has been submitted for public review by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.
Attorney General Marty Jackley takes no position on any such proposal for purposes of the ballot explanation. He has provided a fair and neutral explanation on the initiated measure to help assist the voters.
This proposed initiated measure would allow individuals 21 years old or older to possess, grow, sell, ingest, and distribute marijuana or marijuana paraphernalia. The initiated measure does not affect laws dealing with hemp. The measure also authorizes the South Dakota Department of Health to issue dual-use licenses to medical marijuana dispensaries. A dual-use license allows dispensaries to sell marijuana to persons 21 years or older.
State law requires the Attorney General draft a title and explanation for each initiated measure, initiated constitutional amendment, constitutional amendment proposed by the Legislature, or referred measure that may appear on an election ballot. The Attorney General’s explanation is meant to be an “objective, clear, and simple summary” intended to “educate the voters of the purpose and effect of the proposed” measure, as well as identify the “legal consequences” of each measure.
Once the Attorney General has filed and posted the draft explanation, the public has 10 days to provide written comment. The explanation was filed Nov. 17, 2023 (Friday), and the deadline for comments on this explanation is Nov. 27, 2023 at the close of business in Pierre, South Dakota. The final explanation is due to the Secretary of State on Dec. 7, 2023.
The initiated measure would require 17,509 valid petition signatures to qualify for the 2024 general election ballot.
To file written comments on a draft Attorney General’s explanation please use one of the following methods below. Copies of all received comments will be posted on this website. https://atg.sd.gov/Legal/ballotexplanations.aspx#gsc.tab=0
Comments may be submitted via mail, or through hand delivery, to the Attorney General’s Office at:
Office of the Attorney GeneralBallot Comment 1302 E. Hwy. 14, Suite 1 Pierre, SD 57501
Comments that are hand delivered must be received by the close of business in Pierre, South Dakota, by Nov. 27, 2023. The Attorney General’s Office will be closed Nov. 23-24 for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Comments that are mailed must be received by the Attorney General’s Office before the deadline expires to be accepted.
Comments may also be emailed to [email protected] by Nov. 27, 2023. Comments should be clearly expressed in the body of the email. The Attorney General’s Office will not open attachments in an effort to prevent malware or other digital threats. Please include your name and contact information when submitting your comment. The title of the comment must be included in the subject line of the email.
We have to get a handle on this stuff.
How much longer can we sustain our society with this poisonous and toxic stuff around every corner?
Of course I mean prohibition of cannabis.
I support this measure.
$300+ for a card is not necessary.
Treat the citizenry like adults, they will start behaving more that way.
There is a switching cost when making swings like this (from treating people like children to treating them like adults).
Bear that cost, and on the other side we’ll have more sanity, adult behavior, fewer traffic accidents, and way more fun (music, food, family, creativity, hard work).
My chest warms thinking that someday unjustly marginalized family members, employees, and peer group members are allowed back into the fray even if the damage to these tyrannically marginalized people is not recompensed.
John ,
My assumption is you would not be hypocritical and support the legalization of all hard drugs as well, correct? You’d support the legalization of cocaine, meth, and fentanyl?
Any comments on how that is going in Oregon? Have they become a much more prosperous State since passing such a measure? Would you say the average Oregon resident would agree that life has become “a whole lot more fun” since then?
John Dale normally does not answer questions like this? They are too difficult and his posts fall flat when challenged.
Epic self own.
1:25
That is correct. I believe pure Libertarianism is a logical trap. If it were followed to its conclusion as a moral/economic philosophy everyone would have to stop breathing shared air (and other ramifications). Some reasonable limitations must exist on the enforcement of Liberty, a true legislative art form.
Cannabis has been lumped in with these other harder drugs to create a government sponsored oligopoly on Timber (paper), fiber (ropes, clothing, other textiles), recreation, and medicine.
For your consideration, I keep a laundry list of dubious motivations behind prohibition at the link (below).
Also at that link, I have our second of two initiative proposals that were done as a home school lesson on SD law. I see some similarities between what is proposed by Rapid City Man and the CC4L initiative. We weren’t consulted on what Rapid City Man is doing, however we may have inspired the individual since CC4L and that website are widely known throughout SD.
https://plainstribune.com/cc4l
I believe there were some in SD who tried to turn my family into CPS because we did this initiative (I have only anecdotal evidence admittedly because we were too busy educating to spin up another full scale home school lesson on counter-surveillance and private investigations). I’m not sure if they were offended we were studying law (nyuk nyuk), or if they had it in their minds that we were giving our children cannabis (we were/are not). I also think the extra scrutiny on our family resulted in paradigm shifts among decision makers. These shifts and our home school curriculum, I believe, were directly responsible for the overwhelming support for medical (we were actively publishing information through other channels as well, including this one .. thank you Pat). Our home school shoved the Overton Window.
Thanks for the good question and respectful tone.
It’s been an interesting pedagogic journey!
Appreciate the response, John. I’m happy to hear you believe there is some role for government/regulation in our society.
I don’t think anyone can look to Oregon and suggest that has been a success. In fact, they will probably change that initiative back this next election.
Let me say, I also don’t believe cannabis is going to be a cure all. There are some applications where it will work quite well. There are some individuals who will use it and function as they normally would. But there will be others who have a very different and sad story. Far from an easy decision.
prediction: ‘rapid city man’ will one day become south dakota media’s answer to the national news’ ‘florida man’ stories.
That might be comment of the day!
It’s a serious issue that deserves serious scrutiny.