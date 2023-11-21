Gov. Noem to Host Christmas at The Capitol Grand Lighting Ceremony

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem, First Gentleman Bryon Noem, and Pierre Mayor Steve Harding will host the 2023 Grand Lighting Ceremony for Christmas at the South Dakota Capitol in the Rotunda on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 7 pm CT.

“This is always one of my favorite events of the year,” said Governor Noem. “Bryon and I can’t wait to greet all of the families at the Capitol for our annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony. We hope you can join us for an evening of festive fun!”

The Capitol Christmas trees will be lit by the Harris family. The Harris family felt the call to foster and have since been called to adopt as well. They are incredible success story of foster and adoption, and they represent the great work our Department of Social Services is doing to build stronger families. They embody the spirit of the holidays, and we are excited to welcome them to light our very special Christmas trees.

The Capitol Christmas display includes 90 trees decorated by volunteers from communities, schools, churches, nonprofit organizations, and state government offices. This year’s theme for Christmas at the Capitol is “Winter Wonderland.”

The largest tree in the Capitol, a 27 ft Black Hills Spruce, is being decorated by the Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House in Sioux Falls and was donated by Isaac Lalonde of Onida, SD.

At the ceremony, music will be provided by Surprise Package from the Pierre/Ft Pierre area.

Santa will be here to say hello to the kids and set out his North Pole Mailbox for the year. Children can write letters to Santa at home and bring them along to the Capitol and drop them into the mailbox, which will be located on first floor by the South Dakota First Ladies and First Gentlemen Exhibit while the display is open to the public.

Beginning on Wednesday Nov. 22 visitors can come see the Christmas trees from 8am to 10pm daily, including holidays and weekends. The last day to view the display is Tuesday, Dec. 26.

You can follow the Christmas at the Capitol events on Facebook and Instagram.

###