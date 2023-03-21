Attorney General Jackley Releases Final Explanations for Proposed “Top Two Primary” Constitutional Amendment
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has released the final ballot explanation for a proposed constitutional amendment regarding top two primary elections.
Language for the constitutional amendment can be found here. The constitutional amendment will be placed on the 2024 general ballot. A majority of the votes cast in the general election will be needed to pass the measure.
The Attorney General’s explanation was drafted after a review of all the comments received during the proposed amendment’s 10-day comment period. A total of 29 comments were received.
State law requires the Attorney General to draft a title and explanation for each initiated measure, initiated constitutional amendment, constitutional amendment proposed by the Legislature, or referred measure that may appear on an election ballot. The Attorney General must remain neutral when drafting explanations for all such proposed measures.
Joe Kirby of Sioux Falls was the prime sponsor of the proposed amendment.
For more information regarding ballot measures, please visit the Secretary of State’s website.
One thought on “Attorney General Jackley Releases Final Explanations for Proposed “Top Two Primary” Constitutional Amendment”
The group that proposed this constitutional amendment, South Dakota Open Primaries, says at its website, “We believe that primary elections in South Dakota should be open to all voters regardless of political party affiliation. Under our current system, too many South Dakotans are excluded from the primary process.”
In other words, this group wants “independents” who don’t want to be affiliated with a party to choose candidates for the parties. This is incoherent, to say the least.
There is currently nothing keeping independents from voting in primaries. All they have to do is register in one party. If that’s just too hard to do, or offends their sense of being virtuous citizens, too bad. They choose not to choose.