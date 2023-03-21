Gov. Noem Signs Budget Bills into Law

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Noem signed SB 210 into law. She sent a signing letter to legislators. That letter can be found here .

“I appreciate the work of my BFM Commissioner Jim Terwilliger and the BFM team on this budget,” said Governor Noem, “and I appreciate the legislature for recognizing that it should fund my administration’s priorities to maximize freedom and liberty for the people of the state.”

This budget for Fiscal Year 2024 will fund important South Dakota needs including K-12 education, healthcare providers, and state employees. It also includes funding for the operation of regional behavioral health centers, 100% tuition assistance for our National Guard soldiers, and targeted increases for our state employee workforce and community service providers.

Governor Noem also signed the following three budget bills into law:

SB 16 – Makes an appropriation to rehabilitate the rail line form the city of Milbank to the city of Sisseton;

SB 24 – Revises property tax levies for school districts and revises the state aid to general and special education formulas; and,

HB 1049 – Revises the General Appropriations Act for fiscal year 2023.

Governor Noem has signed 158 bills into law and vetoed four this legislative session.

