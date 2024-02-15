Belated Valentines..

Couple of Valentine’s Days items I didn’t see until the trip home this morning, so I have to play catch up on them.

An Aberdeen reader sent me this Valentine’s poem circulating on one of the local facebook groups from a resident to former Congressional Explorer Toby Doeden:

I think the blurred part said friend you, don’t you think?

Who didn’t get a Valentine’s Day card yesterday? Probably Shad Olson, who remains in Meade County custody after being arrested on charges of “22-18-1.1 – Aggravated Assault Domestic.”

If he did get a valentines day card, it probably would have been slipped under the door by someone wearing orange… Probably not the kind he was looking for.