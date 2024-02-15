Governor Noem Now Accepting Applications for Summer Interns

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem and her office are now accepting applications for the 2024 Summer Internship Program. This internship program provides students with a first-hand experience within state government and the functions of the Governor’s Office.

Student interns will work directly with the governor’s staff on projects centered around the applicant’s interests and strengths. Work may include researching projects, assisting with events and meetings, and staffing the general office. Additional duties include aiding the governor’s policy team, general counsel, constituent services team, and communications team. Interns will also have the opportunity to make meaningful connections and the experiences during their time.

The length of this in-person internship is negotiable and the schedule is flexible. The recommended availability is May through September.

Those who are interested and would like to be considered for an internship should submit a resume, cover letter, and letter of recommendation to [email protected]. Applications should be submitted by Friday March 15, 2024.

