Dusty Johnson’s Deputy Chief of Staff & Communications Director signs off to be a new mom for a while

A very nice departure note came out a short time ago from Jazmine Kemp, Dusty Johnson’s Deputy Chief of Staff & Communications Director:

Colleagues & Friends –

After 7+ years on the hill, five of those with Dusty, my time in the House is coming to an end. Friday will mark my last day with the office.

It has been a privilege to work with so many of you, whether it was as a coworker, a source, or just a friendly face in the hallway – you have all made an impact.

Everyone says having a child changes your priorities – that being said, I will be taking some time off to stay home with my little one.

Please stay in touch and don’t hesitate to reach out if you ever need anything from me. Keep up the fight!

Signing off,

Jazmine Kemp | Executive Director

Republican Main Street Caucus

Rep. Dusty Johnson