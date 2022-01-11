Ben Carson to join Governor Noem at State of the State Address January 11, 2022 @SoDakCampaigns From Facebook: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
4 thoughts on “Ben Carson to join Governor Noem at State of the State Address”
Like actually there or playing a pre-recorded video like she did with Hershel Walker? Lol
They don’t make them much better then Ben Carson
Gross.
Get ready for the onslaught of bitter media coverage or if it is really truthful, the total absence of coverage.