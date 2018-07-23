Billie hates it when that happens Posted on July 23, 2018 by Pat Powers — 14 Comments ↓ From South Dakota Political Memes: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
South Dakota Political Memes has been active lately. Some funny stuff. Don’t always agree, nothing wrong with that. IMO, some of this intra-party disagreement should just be talked out.
I agree Dave. People need to grow up and allow for free speech.
Don’t forget to sign your pledge. We gotta keep everyone walking in lock-step. Free speech will not be tolerated.
Yeah because no body wants to actually accomplish anything better than CFL and the CAVE ( Citizens against Virtually Everything) more than the Conservative Caucus!
One thing I’ve noticed with South Dakota Political Meme’s is that they hit everybody on all sides. It actually makes me laugh even at the stuff I don’t necessarily agree with. They are just there for the comedy and nobody is safe.
Dave makes a good point ………
If we ever stop laughing at ourselves we are in serious trouble.
This among other reasons is very likely the reason the SDDP didn’t disclose/advertise/upload their platform.
What? The SDDP platform is secret?
We already have a state income, because the inherently low wages in this state are themselves a tax upon the people. Except, that the revenue from this unique income tax is not flowing to Pierre to better educate our kids or offer essential serves to all of our people, rather it merely flows to the 1% in this state for their needs….
Wow. That is lame. You’re a special breed of snowflake.
No. I just speak the truth and you can’t handle it….
I handle truth just fine. Stupid, not so much.
Ask JKC what amount of income would be acceptable and you’ll get an answer that includes feel-good words like: comfortable, fair, living-wage and equal. The Left doesn’t know how to tell the truth, it hurts too much.