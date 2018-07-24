Senator John Wiik in Argus with LTE, encouraging broadband development

From the Argus Leader, State Senator John Wiik had a letter to the editor featured on the website today (so you’ll probably see it in the dead tree edition tomorrow) encouraging the development of white space for wireless broadband:

As a state senator from rural South Dakota, I know exactly how necessary high-speed Internet is in our communities. Our farmers need Internet in order to innovate, our rural businesses need proper broadband in order to remain competitive, and our students need high-speed Internet in order to prepare to join an Internet-driven workforce.

and…

Because of the negative economic impact the rural broadband gap has on small communities, Connect Americans Now (CAN) has been pushing solutions to close the digital divide. The CAN approach employs wired and wireless technology, with the focus being on unused TV white spaces that are available to bring proper broadband access to rural communities.

If the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) were to approve the use of sufficient TV white space spectrum in every media market, broadband could be made accessible for millions of Americans due to public-private partnerships and investment.

John Wiik, Big Stone City