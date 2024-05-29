Board of Elections, group of election crackpots both throw Secretary of State to the wolves.

Sounds like the Board of Elections meeting today was quite the runaway train, with both the hand-counting crackpots, AND the Board of Elections throwing the Secretary of State to the wolves:

“Thank you for making things really clear for America today,” Weible told the board, with Johnson sitting directly across from him. “Today you showed us exactly why we must take back our elections, to do hand counts, and to get rid of the machines.” and.. (Minnehaha County Auditor) Anderson also pointed out that testing ballots supplied by ES&S weren’t sufficient, so she used a spreadsheet designed by Weible, and that testing didn’t pick up marks made with light-blue ink. Johnson also came under fire from Jessica Pollema of Tea, who had run for Lincoln County auditor in 2022 and lost. “Monae, we supported you,” Pollema said. “We campaigned for you. We donated money to you. We took you in our homes. We prayed over you, put up signs for you, and we put our necks on the lines for you.” and.. Johnson tried to speak over Pollard about legislation that Johnson had brought and they opposed. Pollema accused Johnson of inviting “a far left Democrat” to help lead a post-election audit workgroup, and Johnson asked the board for a motion to adjourn the meeting. None of the board members responded. and.. “Monae, you also promised transparency, but everything you have done has been less than transparent,” Pollema said. That prompted Johnson to again call for a board member to make a motion to adjourn — but again, no one responded.

Takeaways? Not sure that the Secretary of State ran the meeting as much as had the meeting run her over, as Rick Weible – who we last heard from telling us his life is at risk because of what he knows – wants to get rid of ballot counting machines.

The Board of Elections sat on their hands, and let Secretary Johnson twist in the wind in the face of her former supporters now running her over, and they sat mute as the cock crowed twice .. as twice the Board of Elections ignored the Secretary of State’s plea to stop the bleeding.

And to cap it all off, the Minnehaha County Auditor Leah Anderson told everyone that she’s using outside software on the Minnehaha County’s computers that Rick Weible provides her. Because she thought that sounded like a good idea?

Did I miss anything?