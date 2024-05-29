Biden Administration announces electric school buses. South Dakota gets one. Or is it North Dakota?

From my mailbox:

PIERRE, S.D. (May 29, 2024) – Today, the Biden-Harris Administration announced the recipients of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) 2023 Clean School Bus Program rebate competition, funded by President Biden’s Investing in America agenda. The rebates will help Tripp-Delmont School District 33-5 in North Dakota to purchase one clean school bus for its students. The Program will help South Dakota accelerate the transition to zero-emission buses from existing diesel-fueled school buses, which have been linked to asthma and other conditions that harm the health of students and surrounding communities.

EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan will join schoolchildren, district leaders and community members in Jackson, Miss., today to make the announcement and highlight how the program will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save schools money, and better protect children’s health. The investment will also drive demand for American-made batteries and vehicles, boost domestic manufacturing, and create good-paying jobs.

“President Biden believes every child deserves the opportunity to lead a healthy life and breathe clean air, and his Investing in America agenda is designed to deliver just that,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “With today’s latest round of funding, we are transforming the nation’s school bus fleet to better protect our most precious cargo—our kids–saving school districts money, improving air quality, and bolstering American manufacturing all at the same time.”