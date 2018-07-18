Bomb materials, AntiFa clothing, police-hate materials seized in Sioux Falls

I’m not sure what more person has to say about this. Person stockpiling scary amounts of bomb making materials & illegal firearms also in possession of radical liberal AntiFa clothing:
Bomb-making materials have been found at the apartment of a burglary suspect in Sioux Falls.
“…identified as ammonium nitrate and aluminum powder mixed together, which that compound, there is no legal purpose for it. It is an explosive.” says Captain Jason Gearman with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department.
Gearman says they also found an ‘Antifa’ coat and indications of extreme hatred for the police, fire and the government, and an improvised explosive device in the suspect’s vehicle. Also, some illegal firearms.
“Pretty safe to say that we stopped something from happening. Again, we don’t know what that is.”
That should give people pause that violent AntiFa protesters are here in South Dakota.
Just viewed his facebook page and this guy looks like the opposite extreme of Antifa. Not many Antifa watch or like Fox news and have Republican elected officials, Tea Party, 2nd Amendement and all that on their facebook pages. Looks more like the Hard Right Domestic terrorist type.
Anyone can be anything on social media.
Antifa are not known to have guns and they work in numbers while being masked and gang up on their targets. One Antifa would get the crap beat out of them. They don’t follow Rush Limbau and have all that hard right stuff on their facebook pages. Whoever came up with this has this all wrong and does not fit the profile. Mark Russo from KELO Radio?
Take it up with Captain Jason Gearman from the Sheriff’s Dept. Per the article:
Hatred for police? That could be pot and other drug users along with other habitual law breakers to again Hard Right Domestic Terrorists which there are different groups of them. They are out there. Antifa are not known to have explosives either. They usually don’t have cars.
10:28 – One Goggle or YouTube search exposes your lies. You must get your information from CNN (Fake News) so I understand why you are extremely misinformed.
Goggle? Never heard of it. Must be a conspiracy theory search engine. No thanks.
There’s a tremendous difference bw a spelling error and your lies.
Antifa has limited requirements listed for you to join: be a coward, hate in your heart and willing to use violence against others you must only disagree with.
There’s no age limit or even occupation requirement. You do know about the teachers, in CA, who have joined the Resistance? No, you don’t, bc you’re to concerned with spelling errors and telling lies. Do you know about the SD Democratic candidates who are part of the Resistance? Bet they’re dropping their likes on that FB page and deleting pics of them saluting in support of the Resistance.
Antifa is a terrorist organization, and they’re overjoyed you’re supporting them, have you received your acceptance letter?
I do not like Antifa or Hard Right extremist Domestic terrorists. They are disgusting and have no place in our society but it is always interesting to observe that the same people that attack Antifa never admit there are Right wing extreme homegrown terrorists too. Get a grip!
Uh-oh, you’ve been called out and are angry. Anger is another principle Antifa likes their members to have and be ready to display at a moments notice.
Get a clue!
43 years old? This guy ain’t AntiFa. If there’s anything to this, my money’s on this genius planning a false flag op.
Yeah! They are off the mark on this one. It’s surprising too.
I’d prefer they continue to investigate. Too close to home whatever it is.
Seems there are a lot of Antifa knowledge floating around that’s a mile wide and an inch deep. Antifa is complicated and has a history in the US for at least around 40 years. We hear more about it now thanks to social media.
According to the ADL (https://www.adl.org/resources/backgrounders/who-are-the-antifa):
-Antifa made its way to the US in the 70s
-Antifa is not an organized group
-“Their presence at a protest is intended to intimidate and dissuade racists, but the use of violent measures by some antifa against their adversaries can create a vicious, self-defeating cycle of attacks, counter-attacks and blame.”
-“These antifa sometimes use a logo with a double flag, usually in black and red.”
Please take time to research a topic and educate yourself on it before spouting off that law enforcement is “off the mark” or blaming a KELO radio personality.
Further investigation will prove Einerwold is part of the Anti-Trump Democratic “Resistance” group that uses violence to achieve political ends. Antifa members start riots and fires, have thrown rocks and urine bottles at police officers, beat people with bike locks. There’s undercover video of Antifa members describing weapons they’d be using to shut down a speech Shapiro was giving on the Utah State campus: regular rifle, assault weapon and sawed-off shotgun. Thankfully our officers stopped a potential tragedy from happening to them and/or other SF residents. #BlueLivesMatter.
Let us not forget which party has embraced and cheers Antifa… Democrats.
Keith Ellison posed with the Antifa handbook.
Hillary Clinton’s former spokesman, Brian Fallon, compared Antifa to our soldiers who stormed the beaches of Normandy.
Investigate for yourself – simply check out his facebook page. This guy’s an ammosexual nutjob and a continual “victim”. Cops got this one wrong (or at least chose to report whatever would trigger folks to call for increased police budgets).
Thank goodness you’re not a police officer, detective or investigative journalist.
Keep your insults coming, I’m sure our cops appreciate your support. Our officers stopped a potential tragedy from occurring and you talk like you know something. You don’t.
You’re basically saying that if something is posted on Facebook, it must be true.
Go look at his page. Sure, it could be a years-long con, but this clown doesn’t seem bright enough to pull that off. I suppose it could be Russian bots and a Deep State plot to frame the poor guy, but his burned up hands from a gunpowder mishap paint a simpler picture.
You take a fake FB page as the truth over police testimony of evidence found and you insult SF police officers claiming they’re reporting false information. That’s exactly what these Resistance groups do, spread lies and sympathize with scum. Are you a member? There are pics of you inciting violence with fist raised in support of Antifa?
Crawl back into the hole you came from.
#BlueLivesMatter
Blinded by Partisanship? Pretty sad and it is hurting our country.
Do you have evidence the page is fake? Occam’s Razor applies here in the absence of further facts from authorities and media.
We should just drop off the hard right domestic terrorists and Antifa on an island surrounded by sharks. No weapons or protective gear. Both are consumed with hate and anger and let them beat the crap out of each other.
this man had true problems, big problems. obviously very troubled and desperate. this is more than just political. its very messed up.
Has Heildelburger denied involvement in this terrorism yet?
And now his brother confirms he is the farthest thing from antifa. This guy is a right wing terrorist. He probably wanted the jacket to get in to harm those he hates.
Hey, so when are you going to post a correction about how you just latched onto the first thing that would keep your audience scared enough to vote Republican without doing any research yourself? Hope to see it tomorrow?