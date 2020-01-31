Borglum for US Senate 2019 4q FEC: 2k raised, 4k spent, 8k cash on hand, 12k loan

Scyller Borglum, Candidate for US Senate filed her 4th Quarter report for her race today:

In the 4th Quarter, Borglum raised $2,383.16 total against $3,918.29 spent, leaving her $8,219.38 cash on hand, mainly from a loan made by the candidate to the campaign for $12,000, which the campaign carries as a note.

(And yes, that is me on the report under disbursements, which technically should have been my business, Dakota Campaign Store for envelopes, magnets, etcetera. If you’re needing some of those things, drop me a note, and I’m happy to help.)

We’re still waiting to see the report from Senator Rounds, which I’ll post as soon as it’s available.