Borglum, late Sean McPherson win D32 House Primary over Randazzo

In District 32, Voters went with newcomer Scyller Borglum who blew out of the gate, and the late Sean McPherson over Family Heritage Alliance bigwig Ed Randazzo.

Given that Sean McPherson passed away recently, now it will be up to the Republican￼precinct committee people who represent that legislative district to select someone to run￼ in his stead.

It could be Randazzo. or not. It’s up to the committeepeople.

