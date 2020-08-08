Brookings Co GOP Picnic on August 14 Posted on August 8, 2020 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ The Brookings County GOP is having a picnic coming up on August 14. Details are above. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
If Mr. Tidemann is present, being a swell fellow and enjoying some fine banter, let us hope that insaner woman with the strange Ticky Tock videos shows up to dance in the park.