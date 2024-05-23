Brookings Radio, which has had a robust presence as part of the area’s media forever is apparently rolling up operations locally, and has terminated the employment of their 6 full-time and part-time announcers today, including their news department.
Why do I think this means a lot of satellite/pre-programmed music coming in, with local advertising inserted?
5 thoughts on “Brookings Radio fires announcers, including news, as parent company restructures”
George Soros is buying up all the radio stations. Look for one-sided one-world propaganda and local opinion to be squashed.
Freedoms are slipping away. Equal justice under the law, equal application of the law, attorney client privilege, government agencies out of control, doing away with gas stoves, gasoline powered cars, diversity of opinion, the list goes on.
this has nothing to do with soros. it’s cookie cutter rock bottom cost cutting, and local radio isn’t far behind print newspapers as an outmoded and fading form of media. satellite radio and podcasting and tiktok and youtube are the main media of now. of course MAGA is keeping talk radio and cable propaganda alive.
i’m listening mostly to public radio lately. the commercial networks have been inconsistent.
The Mason City, Iowa local radio station “layed off” (fired) 5 or 6 of their local sports, news and talk show staff on May 22nd also. Will no longer broadcast area high school sports or local city council & school board news. Both situations are another modern day blow to small Midwest communities for computerized (AI) networks programming from the East Coast.
The demise of local radio eliminates local voices, local tastes, local advertising, and local news. Plus it destroys local coverage of high school sports. Local newspapers have gone the same route. I doubt that it’s George Soros. It’s that old demon, The Market.