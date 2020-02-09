Campaign lit review – Aaron Alyward for District 6 House. The picture on the back is nice…..

Just saw this on facebook for District 6 GOP House Candidate Aaron Alyward because it holds a few lessons that are good to point out for candidates on what to think about in your campaign pieces, and as you’ll see here, what not to do:

I like Aylward’s picture on the back, as it is a good, professional quality photo. Big point I try to tell candidates; good photos provide professional quality results. I would have removed the chair from the picture on the front and used a complete cut out as an alternative, as it would have provided more room, or at least more white space for the text.

And then we get to the problems with the card… And there are several.

First and foremost, what is that god awful logo? It’s not just bad, but it’s really bad. His candidacy is what he’s supposed to be selling. Not a giant star. It serves no purpose for a graphic element to dominate to that extreme degree.. in fact, it works against the candidate. (State Rep. Caleb Weis’ logo makes this same mistake.) What candidates need to highlight are name and office. Why would he muddle the main point by trying to brand himself with some generic piece of clip art?

Two of the front bullet points are problematic as well. “Aggressive Economic Growth Policies?” Does anyone use that in normal conversation? Is he going to stab someone when advocating for lower taxes or something? “Individualized Education?” What on earth is that? This comes off as inauthentic gobbledygook.

The message on the back of the card is very hard to read, especially with the yellow on light blue providing a low contrast. Not everyone is reading with the eyesight of a 20 year old. Everything seems jammed in there with little margin on the sides, and the text block is badly in need of a paragraph break. Not to mention the message shifts from the first person perspective to the third person before being signed in the first person.

And with it being a piece expressly geared to the June 2nd primary, why wouldn’t he note which party he’s actually running for? We don’t know if he’s running as a Democrat, Libertarian or Republican.

While the photo on the back is nice, this is otherwise one to send back to the designer, and they should be told to start again from scratch.