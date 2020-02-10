Mayor Paul TenHaken doesn’t care for Joe Biden’s latest campaign ad

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken doesn’t care for what Joe Biden’s throwing out there about the difficulty of the job that Mayors have, in reference to what Biden is intimating about his opponent Pete Buttigieg:

This tone deaf ad reeks of elitism and mocks the expansive work we as mayors do to keep our cities running.

America’s biggest problems AND solutions live in our cities. To my fellow mayors out at 5Ks, ribbon cuttings, grocery store sidebars, and more today — keep grinding. https://t.co/jvFh8kZeOH

— Paul TenHaken (@paultenhaken) February 8, 2020