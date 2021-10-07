Candidate files paperwork to run against Janet Brekke for Sioux Falls City Council

From the Argus Leader comes a story on a Sanford Health employee candidate challenging Janet Brekke in the Sioux Falls City Council race:

A Sioux Falls businesswoman and Sanford Health employee has filed paperwork to run for city council, seeking the seat currently held by Councilor Janet Brekke. Bobbi Andera filed a statement of organization late Tuesday afternoon, declaring her intent to run for the seat in the April 12, 2022 election.

Read the entire story here.

According to my information Andera is a registered Republican, for those of you wondering.