Candidate files paperwork to run against Janet Brekke for Sioux Falls City Council

From the Argus Leader comes a story on a Sanford Health employee candidate challenging Janet Brekke in the Sioux Falls City Council race:
A Sioux Falls businesswoman and Sanford Health employee has filed paperwork to run for city council, seeking the seat currently held by Councilor Janet Brekke.
Bobbi Andera filed a statement of organization late Tuesday afternoon, declaring her intent to run for the seat in the April 12, 2022 election.
According to my information Andera is a registered Republican, for those of you wondering.