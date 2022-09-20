Ice Man has a message for all his fans…
“Rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated.”
Ice and I hope to be back on the range very soon. @DakotaScoutJoe pic.twitter.com/8CSmtIEZvT
— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) September 18, 2022
5 thoughts on “Can’t keep the ice man down.. Governor Noem refutes rumors about the source of her back injury..”
Is it going to allow her to avoid debating Jamie?
I bet he hopes so.
Jamie is going to mop the floor with her. I am willing to bet she will use this as an excuse to get out of the debate.
Really? I bet at this time next year Governor Noem is still Governor Noem.
Depends on how many show up to vote because of MJ and abortion. If this were a presidential election year, she would be screwed. It’s going to be very close so I wouldn’t get too far ahead of yourself.