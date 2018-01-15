Clara Hart: Municipal positions are non-partisan. (Mostly)

From a facebook conversation a week or two back, in response to a question about party, City Council candidate (and former Democrat legislative candidate) Clara Hart made a point to draw attention to the non-partisan nature of Sioux Falls Municipal races:

Too bad her campaign finance report does not reflect that:

Compared to what Hart has spent on her council race, Sioux Falls City Council candidate Clart Hart spent SEVEN TIMES as much on Democrat candidates and Democrat causes than she has on actually campaigning.

Over .85 cents of every dollar in her City Council race has been turned over to Democrats and Democrat causes.

But as she says, “Municipal positions are non-partisan.”

Mostly.

