Clara Hart: Municipal positions are non-partisan. (Mostly)

From a facebook conversation a week or two back, in response to a question about party, City Council candidate (and former Democrat legislative candidate) Clara Hart made a point to draw attention to the non-partisan nature of Sioux Falls Municipal races:
Too bad her campaign finance report does not reflect that:
Compared to what Hart has spent on her council race, Sioux Falls City Council candidate Clart Hart spent SEVEN TIMES as much on Democrat candidates and Democrat causes than she has on actually campaigning.
Over .85 cents of every dollar in her City Council race has been turned over to Democrats and Democrat causes.
But as she says, “Municipal positions are non-partisan.”
Mostly.
There is really no such thing as a non-partisan election. IMO, the law should be changed so municipal elections are partisan.
May be strangest report (and expenditures) in a South Dakota race – odd
This report looks like someone (wittingly or unwittingly) who was used to circumvent donation restrictions.
$5k to Takeitback.org? She’s a socialist and her opinions on anything and everything are of no interest to me.
Insidious
click on the link and look at her full report and its even weirder. She transferred over $18k from her House account. Most candidates don’t raise that much for legislative races, and what they do raise they spend – unless they have an easy race or are unopposed. She didn’t have an easy race and got beat. Who holds back $18k – that was entrusted to the candidate for their legislative race – and doesn’t use it for that purpose when they so clearly needed it??