Marty Jackley for Governor Release – FACT CHECK: Travel Numbers

FACT CHECK: Travel Numbers

On Sunday, Congresswoman Noem’s campaign issued a statement attacking Marty Jackley with false claims that he has had a “sudden” and “extreme” increase in his travel budget.1 However, state records for Jackley’s personal travel actually prove there is a decrease. The Noem campaign is using falsehoods drummed up by the Democratic Party earlier last week. Here are the facts:

Jackley Personal Travel Expenses while Attorney General

FY2012 $3,313.66 *partial fiscal year FY2013 $6,810.28 FY2014 $6,769.92 FY2015 $5,146.30 FY2016 $4,054.20 FY2017 $4,803.51 FY2018 1,196.63 *partial fiscal year (July 1, 2017 thru Dec. 31, 2017)

* Note: Attorney General Jackley has access to state vehicles that are also used by other employees in the Office of Attorney General. In 2017, less than 5,000 miles were attributable directly to Attorney General Jackley.

Total Travel Expenses by Office of Attorney General

FY2013 $1,083,682,.95 FY2014 $913,988.08 FY2015 $971,647.29 FY2016 $987,168.69 FY2017 $969,992.04 FY2018 $458.031.73 *partial fiscal year (July 1, 2017 thru Dec. 31, 2017)

“South Dakotans deserve an open and honest campaign,” said Attorney General Marty Jackley. “South Dakotans also work hard for their tax dollars, and they deserve to know exactly how their money is being spent. All candidates running for governor who utilize state or federal resources should release their personal travel records, including detail that is not currently available to the public.”

A review of Congresswoman Noem’s taxpayer-funded travel makes her recent attack on Jackley’s travel perplexing. Noem’s personal travel records are not public information; however, overall spending for her office travel is available.

Current public records reveal Congresswoman Noem has historically spent far more than double that of the average House Member on travel. She also ranks 16th highest of all House Members for travel reported so far in 2017.

Calendar Year Travel by Congresswoman Noem’s Office Travel by Average Congressional Office 2011 $129,668.46 $58,473.03 2012 $137,920.76 $52,586.39 2013 $132,441.82 $49,954.52 2014 $122,028.69 $52,922.91 2015 $112,432.31 $53.825.54 2016 $123,711.73 $47,920.97 2017 $74,260.99 *3 quarters of the year

(Noem Ranks 16th highest in nation) $34,997.87

Source: https://www.legistorm.com/expenses/search_details/member_id/2796/name/Rep_Kristi_Noem.html

In the January 14th Rapid City Journal article, the Noem campaign also defended Noem’s high travel costs by stating “South Dakota is larger and more rural than most congressional districts, which leads to higher travel costs.” However, Noem’s travel expenses are also substantially higher than her counter-parts in North Dakota and Wyoming as shown in the chart below.

Office Travel by Members of Congress from South Dakota, North Dakota and Wyoming

Members of Congress 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017

*3 quarters Noem (SD) $129,668.46 $137.920.76 $132,441.82 $122,028.69 $112,432.31 $123,711.23 $74,260.99 Cramer (ND) $77,840.87 $61,076.85 $74,260.99 $90,197.80 $67,752.36 Lummis (WY) $109,086.03 $119,860.70 $85,183.77 $90,532.61 $90,783.43 $52,351.24 Cheney (WY) $45,534.00 Average House Member $58,473.03 $52,586.39 $49,954.52 $52,922.91 $53.825.54 $47,920.97 $34,997.87

Source: https://www.legistorm.com/expenses/search_details/member_id/2796/name/Rep_Kristi_Noem.html

Tupper, Seth (2018, January 14). Noem Ranks 16th in House travel expenses. Rapid City Journal, p. A4

-30-

