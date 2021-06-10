Congrats to Andrew Rasmussen on his internship w/ SD News Watch

Just wanted to take a moment to give a shout out to SDSU Student Association President Andrew Rasmussen who was chosen for a internship to learn the inner workings of journalism through South Dakota News Watch:

After months of planning and preparation, News Watch and SDSU have launched the “Jeffrey B. Nelson Investigative Journalism Endowed Internship” and have chosen a student to be the inaugural participant in the program.

After an application process, SDSU student Andrew Rasmussen has been chosen for the internship and is already at work reporting and writing articles of statewide interest for News Watch.

Rasmussen is a senior at SDSU majoring in journalism and political science with a minor in legal studies. A native of Brookings, S.D., Rasmussen has previously worked as a reporter for The Collegian, the independent student newspaper at SDSU. Rasmussen was recently elected president of the SDSU Students’ Association.