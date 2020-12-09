Congrats to Carleen Wild, joining South Dakota Magazine

It appears that Carleen Wild of Dakota News Now is shifting over to South Dakota Magazine as the magazine’s new Development Director:
September 2020 Newsletter: Meet Carleen Wild & View SD Fall Color – https://t.co/xwIDBSRRAN pic.twitter.com/W6yhWhJPDU
— SouthDakotaMagazine (@SDMagazine) September 1, 2020
Congratulations and Good Luck!
Got a subscription!
Great family owned and highly extraordinary successful Midwest Magazine.