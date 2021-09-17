From Facebook, Congressman Dusty Johnson is coming out against proposed IRS regs to report any transaction over $600.
Considering how long it took them to process my taxes this year, I don’t think they can handle the load of adding every transaction over $600. Nevermind it’s a massive intrusion of privacy.
7 thoughts on “Congressman Dusty Johnson coming out against proposed IRS regs to report any transaction over $600”
Who comes up with these stupid ideas? Which Democrat?
Yet we aren’t dealing with bitcoin transactions? The only way this makes sense is the criminals, drug dealers, and sex traffickers want us to think they are doing something to track their money while in reality they are running free some where. Classic waiving a shining coin in one hand while they pick your pocket.
Dusty’s gonna take an infowars headline and run with it?
Thought better of him.
Or he can respond to an issue that’s actually been out there for months. It’s not some goofy right-wing conspiracy, the groups he’s mentioned have been on this issue for quite a while.
Commie Joe and the Dems are in full fascist mode; they want to know everything you do and then control and manipulate your life to what they think it should be; SDDP should be ashamed that they are still affiliating themselves with this evil entity.
While I agree with the tact Dusty has taken, posts like yours are totally unhelpful. Communist. Fascist. Any other buzzwords you’d like to throw out here that have little to nothing to do with the critique that Rep. Johnson is effectively levying here? We could try “hates freedom!” Maybe “hates America” too for good measure?
Is there a link to this proposed rule change? How long would a rule like this take to change? Is there anything we can do about it?
I dislike these agencies just making rules like this with little to no oversight