NEW: Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) named the new chair of Republican Main Street Partnership. Rep. Stephanie Bice is the new vice chair
— Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) December 15, 2022
Dusty Johnson has been named the new chair of a coalition of Republican elected officials. According to the group’s website, “The Republican Main Street Partnership encompasses a broad alliance of conservative, governing Republicans, including more than 70 sitting members in Congress. We are dedicated to working to enact commonsense legislation that gets things done for the American people. Our members run and win in the most highly contested swing districts in the country.”
9 thoughts on “Congressman Dusty Johnson named Chair of Republican Main Street Partnership”
Good group to be part of. But we haven’t been a “swing district” in many moons.
Dustbag is far from a Conservative! He panders to the Democrats at every turn. He also has no Common Sense. I am sure they could have found someone that fit the description much better. How he won the primary against a true Conservative Patriot, I do not understand!
He won because he got more votes
Most people want normal people representing them not extreme “patriots”.
my guess is that the voters picked who they liked more for the job.
Because he’s the most effective current representative on Agricultural Issues? He actually gets bills passed unlike Wacky-Taffy? For that matter he actually shows up to work unlike her. You can have your so called “patriots”, the rest of the party will take winners.
SDSenior, you have been lied to. The truth is that Dusty’s voting record is more conservative than anyone who has ever served South Dakota in Washington DC. He’s among the top 25% most conservative members of the U.S. House.
I blame Ms. Taffy, for being batsh_t crazier than most, and rude at that. If she showed up in the legislatures more and got one, just one bill passed, she’d have stood a chance.
You have to respect the work Dusty puts into his office for the benefit of us South Dakotans. I see those comments from a small, vocal, pretty-near clinically- well, in need of help- trying to compare his real work to the Taffy Clown Show and it says even more good about Dusty for hanging in there and fighting for us. Thank you. The out-of-staters that spent over a half a million before the election to prop up their Taffy Puppet – do not speak for the strong majority of us that have known and respected your work for us.