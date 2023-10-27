Congressman Dusty Johnson Votes to Restore Order to House of Representatives

Johnson Votes to Restore Order to House of Representatives

Washington, D.C. – On Wednesday, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) voted to elect Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana as Speaker of the House to restore order in the House of Representatives.

“I’m proud to vote for Rep. Mike Johnson for Speaker,” said Johnson. “Now we can put these unfortunate three weeks behind us and get back to work to address the southern border, $33 trillion of national debt, and a looming government shutdown.”





###