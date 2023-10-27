Johnson Votes to Restore Order to House of Representatives
Washington, D.C. – On Wednesday, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) voted to elect Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana as Speaker of the House to restore order in the House of Representatives.
“I’m proud to vote for Rep. Mike Johnson for Speaker,” said Johnson. “Now we can put these unfortunate three weeks behind us and get back to work to address the southern border, $33 trillion of national debt, and a looming government shutdown.”
10 thoughts on “Congressman Dusty Johnson Votes to Restore Order to House of Representatives”
Timing of mass shooting event on the heels of the Speaker vote is having the result of whipping up faux andi-Israel boogieman. I’m watching it in real time.
rep. johnson, since the house gop clearly can’t recover from repeated kneecappings by trump’s capos, we’ll pray for your stockholm syndrome to pull you through this ordeal.
He also voted for mccarthy
Am election denier? Extremist on social issues? Good grief! What ever happened to Dusty Johnson!
the little gang of eight will make sure trump’s needs are met. it’s useless to expect rep.johnson to buck that for no good reason – votes are meaningless under these conditions. the gop and democrats are both minorities while the kneepad club does the 2020 loser’s bidding. there is no gop in the house.
Vote the election deniers and their enablers like Dusty out!
when did Dusty become an election denier? I missed that. The last time I saw him talk about it, he pointed out that all the states’ US attorneys lost their own jobs when Trump lost the election, and none of them found evidence the election wasn’t legit.
This didn’t go over well with the Magahats, who were saying they wouldn’t vote for anybody who wouldn’t tell them the 2020 election was stolen.
Dusty voted for Jim Jordan and this new guy. Election deniers.
The dakota septic tank floaters are coming to the surface. 4 in a row.