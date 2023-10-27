Thune Discusses Bipartisan Trip to Middle East

“If Hamas and its reign of terror is allowed to continue, no nation in the region or beyond will be able to live in peace and security.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) this week spoke on the Senate floor about his visit to the Middle East as part of a bipartisan congressional delegation trip to Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. Yesterday, Thune spoke about the need for the United States to support Israel as it works to eliminate Hamas terrorists in Gaza, and he called on the Biden administration to prioritize freeing American hostages. Thune also joined Special Report with Bret Baier on Fox News and Stuart Varney on Fox Business to discuss Iran’s blatant role in fostering and supporting terrorism in the Middle East.