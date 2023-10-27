Gov. Noem to Host Trick-or-Treat Festivities at Governor’s Residence

Happy Halloween! We enjoyed seeing all of you at the Governor’s residence tonight for trick or treating! Our family dressed as the four Presidents on Mt Rushmore and had some pretty fantastic mascots too! pic.twitter.com/kkKx3D8UDD — Governor Kristi Noem (@GovKristiNoem) November 1, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem and First Gentleman Bryon Noem will host the annual tick-or-treat festivities at the Governor’s Residence in Pierre on Tuesday, October 31st from 5:30 to 7pm CT.

“This is one of my favorite events every year. Bryon and I always love to see all of the children dressed up in their Halloween costumes. You’ll have to come see what we’re dressing up as this year,” said Governor Noem. “We can’t wait to welcome all of our South Dakota families to the Governor’s Residence for our annual Halloween tradition!”

Governor Noem asks children and parents across South Dakota to observe the following Halloween safety tips:

Trick-or-treat during daylight hours or take a flashlight if going out after dark;

Add reflective tape to costumes and trick-or-treat bags;

Make sure vision is clear when wearing masks or other head garb;

Adults should accompany young children; unaccompanied children should trick-or-treat in groups; and,

Inspect candy before consuming; discard anything suspicious.

