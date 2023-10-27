Former Deputy Ag Sec over to Americans for Prosperity?

Hearing a rumor this week after Keith Moore’s movement from the South Dakota office of Americans for Prosperity to Senator Rounds’ office that another SD politico may be moving in AFP’s direction.

It’s rumored that Kyle Holt, a former Deputy Secretary of Ag, is to be the new State Director of Americans for Prosperity.

Kyle is fairly well respected in around the State Capitol, so this would be a good move for the advocacy group, which got on the wrong side of some members of the legislature in the last election with being more active in the primary and general campaign process.

We’ll see if this is just rumor, but my source is generally “in the know.”