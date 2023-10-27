Johnson Supports Israel, Condemns Hamas

Washington, D.C. – On Wednesday, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) voted to express unconditional support for Israel and condemn Hamas in response to Hamas’ acts of terror on Israel.

“Hamas is evil. America can’t allow terrorists to grow in strength,” said Johnson. “Israel has the right to fight back, and they have the wide support of Congress in that endeavor.”

After weeks of stalemate, the first act of the House showed strong, bipartisan support for America’s ally, Israel. Johnson recently cosponsored legislation to condemn the Hamas terror attacks. Read full bill text here.

