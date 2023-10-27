Johnson Supports Israel, Condemns Hamas
Washington, D.C. – On Wednesday, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) voted to express unconditional support for Israel and condemn Hamas in response to Hamas’ acts of terror on Israel.
“Hamas is evil. America can’t allow terrorists to grow in strength,” said Johnson. “Israel has the right to fight back, and they have the wide support of Congress in that endeavor.”
After weeks of stalemate, the first act of the House showed strong, bipartisan support for America’s ally, Israel. Johnson recently cosponsored legislation to condemn the Hamas terror attacks. Read full bill text here.
###
5 thoughts on “Johnson Supports Israel, Condemns Hamas”
Evangelicals are willing and ready to send their sons and daughters to die for the Israeli cause as BN uses specifically targeted bible verses to trigger them to the conflict.
This sinks my heart.
Makes my chest ache.
War merchant-ism .. *shakes head*
I hope the 100B is a flex to qwell opposition, and that it is never put into play for war.
Iran, China need spanking somehow.
Egypt, Syria seem salvageable.
Arab Spring was an atrocity committed through FaceBook in our names.
Find your center, harvest your love, do not be deceived.
Godspeed everyone.
syria salvageable. if you say so.
the evangelical appeal is a card that has been overplayed since the reagan years, it’s a dog whistle for the christian far right who wake up every morning fearing that the rapture already happened and they missed it.
easy to miss: according to Revelation 14, it’s only 144,000 Jewish men who have never defiled themselves with women, 12,000 from each of the 12 tribes (Revelation 7) who will be (or already have been) “redeemed from the earth.” And since they are virgins, they don’t have families who will miss them. So it is quite possible they already left.
egad.