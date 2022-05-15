Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: BABY FORMULA – Another Supply Chain Crisis

BABY FORMULA – Another Supply Chain Crisis

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

May 13, 2022

Our moms and babies are facing a huge—and dangerous—problem. The nationwide baby formula supply out-of-stock level is 43%—but in South Dakota, our out-of-stock levels are over 50% . Store shelves are empty. Mothers are worried about being able to feed their babies.

Abbott Nutrition produces 43% of the market’s baby formula. Last September, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) became aware of contamination at Abbott Nutrition and subsequently received more consumer complaints through the end of 2021. But the FDA did not begin a follow-up inspection until January 31, 2022—a 44-day delay from the last complaint received.

It wasn’t until February 2022 that Abbott Nutrition voluntarily recalled their powdered baby formula. The negligence and slow responses by Abbott Nutrition and the FDA caused at least four cases of sickness, and unfortunately two of those cases are believed to have resulted in death. The FDA has been slow to kickstart supply again—requiring Abbott Nutrition’s baby formula to be evaluated and released on a case-by-case basis for two months . This is severely restricting formula supply to return to normal levels.

I sent a letter to the FDA demanding answers for their delay and lack of foresight in this situation. Federal agencies must increase transparency and accountability in their decisions. The FDA needs to answer to the American people why they let this problem get out of hand.

This is a pro-life issue, and my pro-life values continue beyond the womb. While I recently cosponsored two bills, the Heartbeat Protection Act and the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act to protect life in the womb, protecting life after birth is just as essential. Ensuring life means ensuring access to basic needs like formula. A supply shortage of this magnitude is dangerous.

Americans have faced supply chain crisis after supply chain crisis—enough is enough. We need answers & solutions from the FDA, and we need to provide for our nation’s babies.

###