Just a few photos from around Brookings in the aftermath of the storm

Brookings seems to be recovering from the Derecho, but man, that was the worst storm since we moved to town in 2005.

One thing that’s amazing about the storm that hit the area was the level of property damage. My wife and I had to venture to Volga to get supplies, and to swing South to check at my sisters out at the lake. In the limited traveling we did, we managed to snap a few photos along the way but the best advice was to not travel at all. At one point just after the storm, we had to wait while they cleared a roof off of the road.

This business had recently built this building between Brookings and Volga, and it took an extremely hard hit.

As did the camper next door.

Tim Reisch’s sign survived in Volga, a little worse for the wear..

And crazy long lines at the Volga Casey’s for gas trip #2, since there was no power to get gas in Brookings (when I got out at 7:45, it wasn’t too bad, but there was definitely a line, but by 10am it was insane). We went to the farmer’s coop downtown in Volga to gas up the station wagon, and snuck in, where it was only 2-3 cars deep.

Scenes of damage like this are commonplace around town.

Just up the street from me, a huge tree had landed on this garage, which was cleared by the afternoon. But the roof beam is in pieces. Hopefully they can salvage the structure.

This was commonplace too. A lot of these white pvc fences were pulled apart.

And lots of shingles stripped off everywhere.

Deciduous trees seemed to not have as much damage as coniferous ones, because they’re just starting to leaf. But the pine tree population sure took a hit here in Brookings.

Out at the lake, there was some pretty considerable damage. One sister came from Denver to visit my other sister, and they were both going to run the Brookings Marathon. That was canceled. Trees knocked about, and pontoon boats flipped upside down in the middle of the lake while still in their lift was pretty standard out there.

The force of straight-line wind just crushed these garage doors like a beer can..

And I think that used to be a shed, which was tossed about.

Just a smattering of what Mother Nature can unleash on us when we least expect it.